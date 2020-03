Nigeria village wey dey live without clean water

Dem no support media player for your device

Nigeria village wey dey live without clean water

Ezeukwu Alayi na community for Abia State for south east Nigeria with one major source of water wey be from stream.

During dry season, di stream usually dey dry up; dis dey make am difficult for di pipo wey dey live for di village to get access to portable water.