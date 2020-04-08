Coronavirus cases: How Oluwaseun Osowobi take survive Covid-19 for Nigeria
"At first my bodi bin dey reject di drugs"
Dat na di exact words wey Oluwaseaun Osowobi, wey don become survivor of di Covid-19 disease for Nigeria.
Di 29-year-old Nigerian activist bin go London, United Kingdom on March 9 to attend di Commonwealth Day Service, wia she she be di official flag bearer.
Na afta she return from di London trip, she develop symptoms for di Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus.
Osowobi share her journey of surviving di disease wit BBC Pidgin for dis video.
Producers: Grace Ekpu, Gift Ufuoma, Daniel Semeniworima