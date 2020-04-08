Image copyright INSTAGRAM/@NAIRAMARLEY Image example Naira Marley

Nigeria musician, Naira Marley appear for court today for arraignment sake of say e break lockdown law afta e attend actress, Funke Akindele party.

But Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN, file motion to withdraw di case against him and two odas.

Di court on Monday, bin don already sentence Funke Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello to 14 days community service, 14 days isolation plus fine of 100,000 naira.

Wetin we know

On Wedensday, Naira Marley appear for court alongside one Lagos governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi and im wife, Folasade wey also attend di party.

Image copyright NAN Image example Naira Marley fans outside di court

Afta di announcement of dia appearance, di Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lagos, Yakub Oshoala tell court say even though di state file charge before di court, di Attorney General, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN, don drop di charges as dem consider say di three accuse dey sober.

Di dropping of di charges no juts happun like dat.

Di three conditions dem must follow.

Dem go write letter of formal apology to Lagos government to show say dem dey sober.

(2) Dem go write letter of undertaking to show say dem go continue to comply wit di president and governor directives ontop di lockdown matter wey carry dem go court.

(3) Based on di danger wey di state believe say dey put themselves afta attending party where more than 20 pipo gather, dem must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect oda members of di public from any form of danger.

Di court tok say "If dey agree to dis conditions, dey go withdraw di 4 count charge against dem and di mata go end.

Di court adjourn di mata till Thursday, 9th, April, 2020 sake of say make dem get report say di three of dem comply wit di agreement.

Image copyright NAN Image example Tori pipo dey outside court

Meanwhile, di court no allow tori pipo make dem cover wetin dey happun sake of wetin happun on Monday when Funke Akindele and her husband dey court. Many pipo gather as against di social distancing rule wey health pipo say make everybodi dey practice.

Many Nigerians shout for social media on top di matter.

Image copyright NAN Image example Funke Akindele and her husband as dem dey enter court

Di Magistrate court for Ogba Lagos sentence Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz to 14 days community service and isolation afta dem break di Lagos state goment law on social distancing for di lock-down to fight coronavirus.

Di couple enta gbege afta one viral video wey show dem dey party for house with more dan 20 pipo for di house

Di couple go also pay 100,000 naira each and go observe di isolation for place wia nobody go know by di Lagos state goment to determine dia Covid-19 status.