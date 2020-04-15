Image copyright CHRDA Image example Takang and e kombi dem di sew masks

IDP woman dem for Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA don produce 1500 of de 5000 for share'am for kontri pipo for Southwest region.

Takang Olivia Tabot, na one of de IDP women weh e learn tailoring for Mamfe, but no bi fit bear de gunshots and for seka say security bi dey again, e decide for komot.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 till today, plenti pipo run go oda ares for kontri.

Takang Olivia run kam Buea for wusai e start work wit Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA.

Takang Olivia, CHRDA

Now weh deh world di face di pandemic for Covid-19 and Cameroon get 855 cases and goment order make all man wear mask, Takang Olivia bi happy for help.

"Ma contribution na for design masks, dem change for use elastic for use bias for de masks dem weh de centre di share'am for pipo", Takang Olivia tell BBC News Pidgin.

Takang Olivia add say dey don make already 1500 masks dem and pipo di really admire de dia style.

E good for note say masks dem really scarce and de one dem for pharmacy dear plenti.

"Just now ah get de feeling say ah di helep ma kontri pipo for sew de masks weh deh di givam for free but e di also e give me work."

As e own contribution for fight de disease, CHRDA use e IDP department weh e di try for teach young woman dem handwork for sew masks dash'am for population.

Deh go start share de masks for population for CDC for Tole Tea plantation for Southwest region.

Mask weh deh sew for CHRDA

Barrister Agbor Balla weh CEO CHRDA tell BBC News Pidgin say for make sure say de mask get quality deh take advice from doctor weh e tell dem de kana material for use'am.

As Coronavirus pandemic spread for Cameroon CHRDA decide say dia community work for dis taim go bi for make masks de give'am free for population.

But dis one no bi de first community support, as CHRDA support Tiko Council and deh di also sensitise pipo for wash dia hands wit soap and wata, di give out buckets and soap.

Laik action join many odas for civil society for join hands wit goment for fight Covid-19 for kontri.