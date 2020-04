Coronavirus update: How to take care of pesin wey dey self isolate for house

Dis video na to show you some tips on di best way to take care of dem and also how to take care of yourself.

Remember say na wen you dey kampe you go fit take care of pesin wey dey sick.

Producer: Olaronke Alo, Faith Oshoko