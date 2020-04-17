Image copyright Getty Images Image example Atletico Madrid bin knock out Liverpool, di Champions League holders

Uefa bin dey work out plans make di 2019-20 Champions League season final fit end for 29 August.

European football governing body go meet on 23 April for more discussion about how to complete di season wey don dey on hold sake of coronavirus palava.

Di league decision be one wey dey fit to agree to finish early, but na only Uefa fit approve am.

Di idea na to finish the season as a whole at di end of August, and dem go play all outstanding games.

That one go mean say di Champions League final go happun for Istanbul on 29 August, with di Europa League final in Gdansk three days earlier.

Dem go either play di first quarter-finals and semi-finals as two-legged matches as normal, in July and August.

Or make dem play di games as one-off fixtures afta di end of di domestic seasons.