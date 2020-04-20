Gold mining in Ghana : Di underground waka to find di treasure with one child miner

Alongside di ogbonge gold fields of Ghana, you go see plenti-plenti illegal mines or "galamsey" wey unskilled miners dey dig big time to search for gold but dis dia work na dangerous one.

All dis mines dey rely mainly on children wey don abandon dia education as dem dey try to support dia families.