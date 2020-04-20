Image copyright Ikema Image example Buea for Southwest region

As e be now, pipo for Northwest and Southwest regions for Cameroon di face two enemies, gunshots, kidnappings, burning of houses and Coronavirus.

Just now, Cameroon Covid-19 cases don pass 1000, 42 pipo die, 305 pipo don well eight regions don confirm cases, though Northwest Cameroon nova yet enta de dance since weh Cameroon confirm first case for March 6 Southwest don confirm 11 case.

Discussions don shift for de two regions as plenti groups dem di talk how for prevent Coronavirus, share hand sanitiser, masks and soap for kontri pipo for up kontri, but fear for stray bullet dey for mind wit gunshots for some parts.

Anglophone regions for Cameroon don di suffer since crisis weh e start for 2016, turn to fight between goment forces and separatist fighters.

"Wen Corona sensitisation start and separatists shoot, all man di run for e life. Kontri pipo dey between rock and hard place".

Melanie Ndefru

Na so Melanie Ndefru, tori woman and e family di live for middle crossfire and Coronavirus for Bamenda, Northwest Cameroon.

Ndefru e family di stay for de hot area, Mankon where suspect say na hideout for separatist fighters for Bamenda, and di run from taim to taim wen tins worse.

"Gunshots na de music we di hear all taim and kontri pipo dey now for middle hard rock and hard place wit dis new sick, Corona", Ndefru tok.

Buea for Southwest region weh deh get about 11 cases for Covid-19, Mme Omam Esther Njomo, sabi pesin for development work and e family di try for confine demselves for house.

Omam Esther Njomo

"We bi check say wit Covid-19, Anglophone crisis no stop small, but dis na de period weh we di suffer more. We di get strange warnings and intimidation for phones, so we di still live inside fear from separatists and Corona', Omam tok.

"Saturday, some gunmen seize car from one of our mimba wit all e documents inside. So we di ask we self which wrong we do for dat kain suffer", Omam add.

Even if gunshots reduce for Buea, deh di still respect ghost town, most shop still be closed, deh still kidnap pikin dem for Bonakanda last week and e di still happen from taim to taim.

For Muyuka, Meme and Ndian, for Southwest region, gunshots still dey and fight di go on too for Northwest region.

Omam di wanda weda de fighters no know weti de world di go through now. Wen all man get for check strategy, put effort make pipo survive.

Separatist group, Southern Cameroons Defence Forces, SOCADEF bi say deh wan stop fight for some taim helep fight Covid-19. But some groups still di still fight and na plenti dey for ground.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres don call on armed groups for de world make deh drop dia guns so dat de world go face one enemy, Covid-19.