Liverpool bin win Champions League for Madrid last season

Liverpool dey very close, dem dey two wins away from dia first top-flight title in 30 years.

Dia manager Jurgen Klopp guide di Reds to win di Champions League last season- di sixth time wey dem don win di European Cup- but to end dia long wait for domestic success go be di biggest achievement.

But dis one wey dem suspend football because of coronavirus, e dey possible say dem fit deny Liverpool di reward wey dem deserve for dia fantastic season.

Di authorities- and di club dey determined to complete di campaign. But if di Premier League and goment no fit find solution then, Liverpool 2019-20 season fit join group of teams wey dem deny dia crowning glory all of dem still dey wonder 'what if?'.

Everton 1984-87 - di European champions wey no happun?

For di mid-1980s di main team from Merseyside na Everton. Howard Kendall young team win di 1984-85 league title with 90 points, 13 clear of Liverpool.

Gary Lineker bin score for di 1986 FA Cup final for Everton - a game dey lost to Liverpool

Dem add di European Cup Winners' Cup for Rotterdam, dem defeat Bayern Munich only for Norman Whiteside wonder-goal for FA Cup final deny dem di treble.

But di Toffees' European Cup hopes end before dem even start.

Less than 100 miles and two weeks away from dia Rotterdam triumph, 39 pipo die and 600 injure when fans crash against one wall wey collapse during di European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus, afta crowd trouble wey see Liverpool supporters move towards di Italian team fans.

DI incident make dem to ban English clubs from European football for five years.

For that period Steaua Bucharest, FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven win di European Cup, so wetin for happun, particularly for 1985-86 season?

Yugoslavia 1987-1992 and even beyond sef - ban prevent dem to go World Cup

With players like Dejan Savicevic, Dragan Stojkovic, Robert Prosinecki Davor Suker, Predrag Mijatovic and Zvonimir Boban wey bin dey come through.

Many of di top European football club football for di 1990s bin get Balkan players.

Na dem win di World Youth Championship for 1987, Yugoslavia reach di quarter-finals for Italia 90. But two years later United Nations ban deny Yugoslavia dia place for Euros as civil war broke out.

Nobody know how Yugoslavia for be , but e for sweet to watch dis group try to win di World Cup.

Yugoslavia reach quarter-finals of di 1990 World Cup, but dem knock out for penalties

Separate Balkan national teams come out for Euro 96 qualifiers, di players now spread through five countries. France 98 see Croatia finish third, and FR Yugoslavia reach di last 16.

Haras El Hodood 2012 - na riot end dia hope of glory

On 1 February 2012, big riot break out for di Egyptian league match between Al Masry and Al Ahly for Port Said Stadium.

Afta investigations about di riot, di goment shut down di national league. Even with di financial risks wey many Egyptian clubs bin dey face at dat time, di goment no fit secure venues to make am safe so dat play go resume.

At di time of di suspension, Haras El Hodood bin dey top di league, ahead of African Champions League holders Al Ahly by one point and with one game wey dem neva play. Di team from Alexandria na surprise leaders sake of say previous years dia position normally na middle for table.

Al Ahly don win seven straight titles and wen dem resume football back dem win di league for di 37 time.

Di wahala for Egypt mean say dem no play professional football until 2013-14, and for Haras El Hodood dem return back to chasing di big boys.

Too many examples dey around di world wey dem suspend di league and dem no come back.

Dis na just one of dem - anoda one fit happun soon?

Barcelona 2009-2011 - hope of first Champions League treble scatter sake of intervention from cloud

For spring of 2010 one volcano for Iceland affect di whole of Europe. Di volcanic ash hung over di continent, wey cause serious travel wahala.

Pep Guardiola bin win 14 trophies in four years as Barcelona manager

Barcelona get to travel by bus for two-days for dia semi-final with Inter Milan. Even veterans of the Aberdeen-London Megabus route go struggle with di 650-mile drive across southern Europe, and most pipo go agree say no be ideal preparation to play football match.

Inter won dia home leg 3-1, enough to see dem through to di final wia dem beat Bayern Munich. What if Barcelona bin prepare well for di tie? Dem bin don win and play draw against Inter for di group stages earlier for di competition and dem no show any sign say dia form go drop. For dis situation help fall from di sky for Inter.

Di defeat to Inter prevent dem to become di first team to win di trophy back to back to back for di history of Champions League - something wey Barcelona bitter rival achieve.