"E no bi enough for arrest soldiers"-family for Ngarbuh victims

Image copyright Saint Theresa’s Cathedral, Kumbo Image example Service weh di do for Ngarbuh pipo wey die

Family mimba for pipo weh deh die for Ngarbuh say e no bi enough for arrest soldiers, make deh also punish senior divisional officer for Nkambe, governor for Northwest, territorial administration, communication, defence ministers for dia lies.

For number 14 day for February, kontri pipo die for shocking killings for Ngarbuh, 13 pikin dem, woman weh e bi get belle die among de pipo, deh burn five houses dem, destroy property and beat pipo.

Commission weh goment put for place for shine eye for deh killings for Ngarbuh komot report weh e say na army kill woman and pikin dem for Ngarbuh, for April 21.

President Biya order arrest for soldiers and vigilante pipo, befitting burial and reward for families.

John (not real name) weh e sister in-law die wit pikin dem say, de report and order for arrest suspect na step for right direction.

"E show say pipo for Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw, Human Rights Watch, and odas weh deh bi say na army kill Ngarbuh pipo no get blame again as goment bi accuse dem" John tell BBC News Pidgin.

But goment get for publish full report for show say deh no di keep secret, de family mimba tok.

"Troops bi enta de village laik deh di do for all Anglophone regions for kill during crisis", John cry.

Image copyright Norwegian Refugee Council

Goment propose for set military base for Ngarbuh, but, John say pipo nova ask for military protection, as soldiers don make all man pikin dem run for seka atrocities.

Pastor Eric Bungon for Ngarbuh weh e relatives die, di hope say dis go bi unique case if not pipo go di wait di check say something go happen and e go just end laik dat.

"For dig komot corpses for give 'befitting burial as goment tok', go bi horrible, because we go feel bad again, for see de corpses, e go cause more pain for pipo. For we family mimbas no wan open wa wounds dem".

Ah no check say deh fit compensate de pipo dem weh loss, Bungon tok afta goment say dhe wan compensate families.

Human Rights lawyer, Agbor Balla say Justice for Ngarbuh pipo go na for open de court hearing for public, den support families for attend de trial, give dem place for sleep and place for inside court.

Image copyright Cameroon Army /Facebook Image example Cameroon Soldiers

True justice go bi for name street afta afta de pipo weh deh die, organise national day for craiy die, also free education for pikin dem for victims.

Just now, fighting still di go on for some parts of Anglophone regions, goment forces and separatists di burn houses, kill and kontri pipo don trap for middle.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 den turn to fight between goment and separatist forces, 600,000 pipo don run go oda areas, about 3000 pipo don die.