Chelsea footballer Antonio Rüdiger don launch campaign to raise money to buy face masks for market traders wey dey Sierra Leone.Rüdiger says im dey hope say di mask go help protect them and stop di spread of coronavirus.

He tweet say im foundation go partner with Mary-Ann Kaikai of Madam Wokie Fashion and di charity Lunchbox Gift to provide 60,000 face masks:

Rüdiger, wey dem born to Sierra Leonean parents for Germany, also bring in fellow Premier League players, who don set di ball rolling for di campaign to raise $30,000 (£24,000).He even thank Mesut Özil, N'Golo Kanté, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Olivier Giroud for dia support: