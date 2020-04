Image example These female leaders have acted quickly and based on scientific considerations

From New Zealand to Germany, Taiwan or Norway, some kontris wey women dey lead dey see small number of death sake of Covid-19.

And dem dey praise dia politicians for media for dia behaviour, and also for di solutions wey dem introduce as di whole world dey face dis health palava.

Recently tori pipo, Forbes write say dem be "example of true leadership."

Analysts say di pipo wey pass di Covid-19 test wit flying colours na women - even though women make up only 7% of di world head of kontris.

So, wetin make am look like say women leaders dey successful pass for di fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Respond on time

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir don do plenty testing for her pipo.

Even though di kontri population na 360,000, Iceland no dull at all: Dem do tins against Covid-19 - like dem no allow pipo gada pass 20 - wey dem do till end of January, before dem even record dia first case of di disease.

As of April 20, na nine pipo don die for di kontri from Covid-19.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Iceland introduced mass testing, as well as an early ban on gatherings of 20 people or more

For Taiwan wey officially be part of China, President Tsai Ing-wen immediately set up epidemic control centre and she do tins to track and control spread of infection.

Taiwan also increase production of personal protective equipment like face masks. So far na only six pipo don die out of 24 million pipo.

Meanwhile for New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, take one of di world toughest decisions for dis Covid-19 palava. Instead of to slow di amount of infection or "flatten di curve" like oyibo go tok, of reported cases like many kontris dey try do, Ardern style na to cut off all di infection pkatapkata.

Di kontri enta lockdown wen only six pipo die - and by April 20 na total of 12 pipo die.

Image copyright SAM YEH/AFP Image example Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center), seen wearing a face mask alongside soldiers and officials

But, apart from say all of dem get women as dia leader, dis kontris wey handle di crisis beta still get oda tins in common:

All dis kontris dey developed and dem get moni, wit beta system for welfare and dem dey mostly score wella wen e come to social development.

Again dem get strong healthcare system wey fit to handle emergency.

So, dis na about di leaders demsef - abi na about wetin we fit tok about kontri wey get woman as leader?

Image copyright ODD ANDERSEN/AFP Image example A corona testing station in a Berlin hospital. Testing was key to Angela Merkel's strategy to deal with the pandemic

'Na all about variety'

Di way wey dis women leaders wey dem elect for office dey do dia own politics also get hand for di mata, na so observers tok.

!I no tink say women get one style of leadership wey different from men. But wen women dey leadership, e dey bring variety to decision making," na one Dr Geeta Rao Gupta, di executive director of 3D Programme for Girl and Women and senior fellow for UN Foundation, tok.

"E dey create beta decision, because you go get di opinion of men and women," she tell BBC.

E dey different from di macho way and denying science wey dia male counterpart bin display, from America Presido Donald Trump to Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has called Covid-19 "a little flu" and repeatedly flouted rules on social distancing

Rosie Campbell, director of Global Institute for Women's Leadership for King's College London, agree say "dem no born any man or women wit leadership style."

"But due to how society take raise us, e dey more acceptable for women to be leader wey get human feeling and wey dey collabo. And unfortunately more men dey for category of pipo wey too dey admire dem sef and over competition dey worry dem, Campbell tok.

Di problem wit 'macho' politics

Political leaders for Brazil, Israel and Hungary, to list few kontris don try for some kain situation, shift di blame for dia fault to outsiders - like dem go accuse foreigners for "importing di disease" enta dia kontri.

"Trump and Bolsonaro dey choose to form macho. Dem no born dem to behave like dat, but na dem choose to," Prof campbell tok.

"Women generally no dey like dat. But dem still get exception, like Marine Le Pen [for France]."

Image copyright Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images Image example Chancellor Merkel is seen by many as the "European champion" in the fight against the pandemic

Different kontri respond in different ways to di Covid-19, partly becos each kontri get im own social and economic mata and even resources - dis aspects no get anytin to do wit gender.

Therefore, leader wey be man but no follow for di macho group wey Prof Campbell describe also get less death for dia kontris.

Di way South Korea, Moon Jae-in take handle di crisis show di basis wey im party take win landslide victory for di last parliamentary election wey happun on April 15.

Also Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis don chop praise sake of how im successfully manage di crisis and keep di number of death as low as - 114 as at April 20 for population of 11 million pipo.

Compare am to Italy wey get 60 million pipo and don see 22,000 deaths.

Greece dey survive di crisis by following di advice of sabi pipo for science and im begin social distancing before dem even record di first death.

Image copyright EPA Image example Women are more likely to be affected by the social and economic impacts of Covid-19

Den again, some kontris wey women dey lead dey struggle wit di virus as e dey spread far and fast.

For example, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina don manage to reduce di outbreak for one of di kontris wey get di most population for world.

But di worry be say di kontri no too get wetin dem need to do testing and Bangaldesh health workers say dem dey risk of catching di virus as dem no get personal protective equipments.

Difficult decisions

To stop di coronavirus, leaders have to make difficult decisions, like to close dia economy for di early stage of di pandemic.

But dat kain decision get short time political implications, na so Prof Campbell tok.

Still some female leaders don win public opinion as dem dey tok coro-coro about di challenge wey dia kontris dey face.

Germany Angela Merkel quickly agree say Covid-19 na "very serious" threat.

Her kontri set up di largest testing, tracing and isolation plan for di whole of Europe. More dan 4,600 pipo die from Covid-19 for Germany wey get population of 83 million pipo.

For Norway and Denmark, di method wey di two women Prime Ministers use set dem apart from dia bragado male counterpart.

Image example The leaders of Norway and Denmark have held "press conferences" to address specific concerns from children

Norway leader, Erna Solberg, and her counterpart for Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, do press conferences for children, dem no allow any adult enta.

New Zealand Jacinda Ardern also try calm children about how dem no go fit celebrate Easter sake of lockdown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example New Zealanders were encouraged to draw and display Easter eggs in their windows to create an Easter egg hunt children can participate in during the lockdown

Prof Campbell say, back in di days dem for consider dat kain tok private mata, just like case of domestic violence and childcare.

So, by talking to children, political leaders show say dem understand say di pandemic dey also affect di mental health of pipo for evri age, na so she tok.