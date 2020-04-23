Image copyright UniversalImagesGroup

You be business pesin and you don dey ask your sef, "which way for my business wit dis coronavirus palava?"

We sabi say business dem especially di small ones dey face serious challenge now sake of coronavirus wey don make everytin just tanda one place, to connect wit customers sef na federal case.

So, we wan share small idea wey go help your small business still fit cope wit dis challenge.

You no get social media account? Create one

Create ready-made post wey you go take dey update your customers

Sharply sharply, make sure you create post for Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or WhatsApp or all of dem if you fit.

Create post wey go quick quick catch your customers eyes.

Maintain customer relationship

Even if you no fit see your customers face to face, still make sure say you dey connected. Ansa dia questions wey dem send give you from your social media about business. Create message wey go fit ansa dem automatically. Make dis message ansa questions like which time you dey do business and how dem go fit place order.

Las-las cari your activities go on line

Depending on di kain business wey you dey do, you fit cari your activities go online.

Try to do Facebook or Instagram live wit your fone, laptop or desktop.