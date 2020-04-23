Image copyright Reuters Image example Sexual violence against women and girls has triggered many protests in Indian cities

India police dey search upandan for one rapist afta im kidnap one six-years-old girl near her house for Madhya Pradesh state come rape her.

Di attacker seriously wunjure di pikin eye as im dey try make sure say she no go fit recognise am.

She dey critical condition for hospital, na so police tell BBC.

Di state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan say di attack dey "shameful."

Police say di girl bin dey play wit her friends near her house for village on Wednesday evening wen dem kidnap her. Dem find her on Thursday morning for one abandoned building wia she bin dey unconscious, dem tie her hand.

"We see say di accused damage her eye and im also wunjure her face," na so district superintendent Hemant Chauhan tell local tori pipo Press Trust India news agency. "Doctors dey operate for her eyes."

Authorities don give reward of 10,000 rupees (£100) for any informate wey go helep dem arrest di criminal. Sup Chauhan say dem don dey question some suspects and dem hope to make arrest soon.

Rape and sexual violence don turn serious topic for discussion for India since di 2012 gang-rape and murder of one young woman inside bus for di kontri capital Delhi. Dat attack bin cause serious protests wey change di kontri rape laws, but still crime against women and girls neva reduce.

According to recent report on rape, one out of every four rape victim na woman. For most of di cases, di victim sabi who im rapist be.

For February, dem arrest one 25 years old man wey rape five years old pikin inside US embassy compound for Delhi.