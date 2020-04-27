President Buhari don order total lockdown of Kano State north west Nigeria, days afta many deaths from 'strange sickness'.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tok say investigation dey go on ontop di coronavirus matter for Kano State.

Local media report get am say authority for di state tok say na 'strange' sickness dey kill pipo for di state.

President Buhari say. "Although in-depth investigation still dey go, we don decide to put additional Federal goment human, material and technical resources to strengthen and support di State goment efforts. We go start implementation immediately.

"For Kano, and many of other States wey dey record new cases, preliminary findings don show say na interstate travel and emerging community transmission dey cause am"

Kano Covid-19 testing centre don re-open days afta many deaths from 'strange sickness'

Di Covid-19 testing centre for Kano northwest Nigeria don re-open on Monday after six days without operation.

Many pipo for di state bin dey complain sake say di centre dey closed for many days wey some dey suspect say fit make di Covid-19 issue increase for di state.

Nigeria minister of health wey visit Kano last week say di reason why dem bin close down di testing centre na because some staff of di centre test positive and also dem no get some testing materials.

One staff wey dey work for Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital wey di centre dey confam di re-opening to BBC.

"Yes di place re-open today because dem don fumigate di place and testing materials wey no dey before don dey available."

Kano get 77 cases of Covid-19 as at dia last testing and ministry of health confam say 2 pipo die on Monday to make am three deaths in total.

Dis development dey happun days afta many pipo die from wetin authorities claim say be strange sickness for Kano.

Commissioner of information Muhammad Garba na im write to tori pipo on behalf of goment and e tok say Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje don direct ministry of health to find out wetin lead to di high deaths rate.

Many pipo for Nigeria and beyond especially on social media bin dey para about di number of dead pipo wey many houses dey report from Kano.

Di goment say from di small investigation wey dem do, wetin dey cause di high death rate na malaria, diabetes, hypertension and meningitis and no be coronavirus as some pipo dey tink.

"We don close our borders, our state dey on lockdown and our pipo dey sanitize dia hands apart from dis new testing centre wey we dey plan with Bayero university go soon ready in two weeks." Dis na part of wetin di statement read.