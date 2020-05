Coronavirus lockdown: 'He tell me say e go kill me'

E remain small tin, 44 year old Emilia from Akuku Toru for Rivers State Nigeria say she for die for her husband hand as im wan strangle her to death wen dem get kwanta.

Emilia wey be mama to four children tell BBC Pidgin say, di problem start wen she ask her husband for money to take buy food as di lockdown happen.