Di news of di Emir of Rano wey die for age 74 on Saturday shake Kano State as reports of cases of pipo wey don die for di state within three weeks don climb pass 600 and goment still dey chook eye to know whether all dia death dey related to COVID-19.

E no dey clear if di emperor die from coronavirus infection.

Dem bin admit Alhaji, Dr.Tafida Abubakar for hospital on Friday

Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Il die after one short illness, according to Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, one member of di federal parliament wey dey represent Rano and Bunkure.

Tok tok pesin for Rano, Wali Ado say di king bin dey sick for five days and dem carry am go hospital on Friday, but he tok say dem still dey torchlight wetin kill am.

Wali Ado say di emperor bin get high blood pressure and diabetes.

Di Emir of Rano, Alhaji, Dr.Tafida Abubakar Ila-II na one of di four new Emirs wey di governor of Kano state Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appoint one year ago after im split di Kano emirate into five.

Di four new emirates na Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya.

Tori bin fly upandan say di appointment of di new Emirs na political move by di governor to reduce di powers of di former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, wey dem later dethrone for early March after Kano goment accuse am say e no dey follow di law of di Kano Emirate, Im no dey attend official meetings and Im no dey respect authorities.

Rano na Local Government Area and di headquarters of Rano Emirate council dey for Kano State, Nigeria and their administrative headquarters dey for Rano town.

Alhaji, Dr.Tafida Abubakar Ila-II na di number 10 pesin to rule Rano Kingdom

Im die after almost one year wey Im become Emir for Rano

According to di one media aide of di President, dem bury di late Emir on Saturday for Im palace.

Skip Twitter post by @BashirAhmaad The remains of late Emir of Rano buried inside his Palace approximately an hour ago, with less than 20 people attended the burial, but a fake video of thousands people has been trending throughout the day, purported to be his burial, it was not, Rano Emirate official told me. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 2, 2020

For statement wey di Chief Press Secretary to di Governor, Abba Arwan release, he tok say Governor Ganduje describe di late Emir as a great father to everybodi.

"Na with great shock and deep sorrow , on behalf of di goment and pipo of Kano state, I sympathise with Rano Emirate and di families of di late Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Autan Bawo). Di great loss no be only to our state but to di whole kontri," Ganduje tok.

Dr.Tafida Abubakar Ila-II marry two wives, 17 children and plenti grandchildren na im survive am.