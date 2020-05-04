Image copyright Getty Images Image example Testing for Africa

Di Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wey dey in charge of how nations for di continent dey respond to di coronavirus pandemic say plenty gap dey between how each kontris for Africa dey take do coronavirus test.

So which kontris dey do well for testing and which one still dey try catch up?

Who dey do testing pass and which kontri dey do am small-small?

Some small kontris for Africa dey really try as dem don achieve better testing rates pass dia neighbours wey dia kontris population and resources big well-well.

Mauritius and Djibouti, for example, don achieve high rates of testing per capita.

Ghana too don do well for dia level of testing wey di goment say e go help contain di spread of di virus once dey comot di lockdown.

Image example Coronavirus testing for Africa

South Africa too don put pressure for dia testing strategy and so far dem don manage over 200,000 tests. But dem still dey far behind kontris like South Korea, Italy and Germany.

Fear dey say Africa kontri wey im population plenty pass, no dey carry out enough test although di goment say dem dey focus on pipo wey near di positive cases dem get .

Image example Testing Kits

Di BBC correspondent wey dey Nigeria Chi Chi Izundu say authorities don dey increase di testing.

"Di purpose na make e be at 5,000 a day - but dem neva even reach 1,000."

E get some kontris for di continent where dem no even get testing data, kontris like Eritrea and Algeria.

Some no even get testing capacity, while others for various reasons no go release data.

For example, President Magufuli of Tanzania tok say to release dat kain data go make pipo begin fear. Di kontri no dey too release information, sometimes na only number of pipo wey recover from di virus dem dey release.

Wetin be di problem of more testing?

To get di chemical reagents wey dem go need to do di tests fit dey difficult, as African kontris no dey produce dia own and go need dey go buy from where oda kontris for di world dey get wey no even plenty.

John Nkengasong wey dey Africa Centres for Disease Control say "di collapse of global co-operation and failure of international solidarity don push Africa commot from di diagnostics market".

He say African kontris dit get money, but "70 kontris don impose restriction to export medical materials" wey don make am difficult to buy necessary goods.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Social distancing for Uganda

Anoda thing wey dey reduce testing na di lockdown measures wey ban movement, dis make am difficult for pipo to go places where dem fit do test.

However, Ngozi Erondu, associate fellow for di Centre for Universal Health, Chatham House, say di mata wey carry big problem na di issue of equipment.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say for now dem get 18 testing laboratories wey fit carry out test wey go show if pesin get di disease. But di agency still dey beg for essential testing equipment.

Kenya also dey face di challenge of how to get testing kits, swabs and reagents, and dia total testing figure don begin reduce because of that.

Head of one of Kenya regional goments recently tok say only 5,000 testing kits dey di kontri and dem dey expect 24,000 more.

Oda things like social and political factors fit stop make di number of testing.

"For some communities, pipo wey catch coronavirus fit dey get stigma, Ngozi Erondu tok." Also local leaders fit no allow pipo do test because dem wan do win election."

Di African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control don launch one initiative dem joinbodi wit di Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT) do, e go focus on tracking, testing and tracing.

Di initiative aim na to roll out about one million tests inside four weeks for di whole continent.