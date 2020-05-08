Why Supreme court cancel former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu conviction

Image example Nigeria Supreme Court cancel Orji Uzor Kalu trial

Di Supreme Court of Nigeria don nullify di trial of former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and others, wey dem bin don convict and sentence for December for one N7.65billion ($19.6m) fraud dem do.

On Friday, Justice Mohammed Idris, wey dem elevate to di Court of Appeal, come return to di Federal High Court for Lagos to complete di case wey start in 2007.

Why court cancel Kalu conviction

Di judge bin don sentence di ex-governor to 12 years imprisonment for di magomago e allegedly commit wen im be di Abia State governor.

But for today judgement, Justice Ejembi Eko wey deliver di judgement say all di judges of di highest Court don hear I'm appeal and dem don agree wit one voice say dey judgement wey put Orji Uzo Kalu for prison no hold water.

Di Apex Court say Justice Mohammed Idris, wey send Kalu to prison for corruption no get di power to sentence di former governor as dem don already promote am to justice of di court of Appeal.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court for Lagos on the 24th April bin sentence Senator Kalu to 12 years for prison and Ude Udeogu wey be Abia state director of Finance and Account to 10 years in prison di same day.

Both senator Kalu and Udeogu bin cari cry go Supreme Court to challenge di verdict of di Lagos High Court.

Dia cry be say di judge no get di power to sentence dem to prison. But afta di Supreme Court judge hear dia appeal, Justice Eko come say true-true, justice of court of Appeal no get power to deliver judgement for any Federal High Court.

E say Justice of the Court of Appeal no fit operate as a judge of the Federal High Court and as such di sentence wey e give Senator Kalu dey null and void.

Di court come order di Chief Judge of di Federal High Court make e re-assign di case for trial.

