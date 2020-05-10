Image copyright Getty Images Image example Compliance level of safety measures for Lagos dey poor according to di state Govnor

Since di outbreak of coronavirus for Nigeria, Lagos state, wia most of di commercial activities for di kontri dey shele, dey top di list of states wey get di highest number of cases.

Nigeria bin experience di first case of di virus afta one Italian man for Lagos state catch am and di disease don continue to dey spread dey go for di state.

Lagos state goment bin sharply close down schools, churches and mosques to try reduce di spread before President Muhammadu Buhari come order total lockdown for di state on March 30. Dis lockdown bin continue till May 4 wen Buhari come reopen di state wit night to morning curfew.

Wit di relaxation of di lockdown, Federal goment order some measures like by-force wearing of face mask to make sure say pipo still dey safe even as dem dey go about dia daily waka.

Image copyright Nigeria state house

Many Lagosians para say e no make sense for goment to relax di lockdown wen cases still dey rise. Even neighbouring Ogun state, wey no get as much cases as Lagos state, bin extend dia lockdown by one week.

But wit all dis safety measures wey dey in place, tins still no dey improve for Lagos.

Di state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin complain on Saturday, May 9 say upon evritin wey authorities don advice pipo, im dey disappointed to still dey see crowd for banks, markets and buses still dey carry full number of passengers.

Skip Twitter post by @jidesanwoolu Despite massive advocacy, it is disappointing to see the crowd at banks & markets across the state flouting the guidelines.



We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under lockdown if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 9, 2020

Currently, na 1764 cases Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don confam for Lagos state as at May 9, wit 33 deaths while 448 pipo don recover.

Now, pipo don begin worry say Lagos fit go on anoda lockdown but how likely dis one dey?

Wetin we know

1. Lagos na di center of dis disease

Apart from say na Lagos bin experience di first case of di virus, di state currently get di highest number of cases for di whole kontri.

Wen di outbreak first start for Nigeria, na foreigners and pipo wit travel history mostly get am but now, community to community transmission don dey increase and Lagos no dey excluded.

2. High population

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos state get one of di highest population for Nigeria

Afta Kano state, Lagos get di second highest population for Nigeria wit small land mass.

Dis small land mass mean say majority of di over 21 million pipo for di state dey live closely togeda unlike oda states wey get more land mass.

Dis kain dense population go give goment tough time to enforce social distancing wey Sanwo-Olu don alredi hala say dey give dem wahala to manage.

3. Govnor threaten anoda lockdown

As di cases dey worse dey go, Govnor Sanwo-Olu threaten say di state fit experience anoda lockdown if dem continue to disobey goment directives to control di spread of Covid-19.

Sanwo-Olu say di burden fall on Lagosians to behave like responsible pipo if dis virus go comot for di state.

4. Di city fit battle with coronavirus till July or August

Upon evritin wey Lagos dey experience, di state neva even reach di peak of coronavirus outbreak.

Lagos state commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi say dem dey suspect say di worse of di coronavirus palava fit happun for July or August 2020.

Di authorities say dem dey prepare for di long waka and dey increase dia capacities plus strategies to deal with di situation.

Wetin to expect

Image copyright Lagos state Govnor

Despite all dis facts about coronavirus for Lagos state, e still no dey very clear weda or not authorities for di state go order anoda lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari wen im lift di lockdown from Lagos, Ogun and Abuja say state goments go need to make some decisions on dia own as e apply for dia states.

One tin wey dey certain be say, based on evritin wey di state govnor don tok since dem relax di lockdown, e no dey satisfied with how tins dey play since dem lift di lockdown. Govnor Sanwo-Olu don say e go need to make tough decisions if tins continue as e be.

Plus if di cases continue to dey rise and community transmission of infections continue to dey spread, goment go need to make dat decision fast.