As more and more cities around di world dey go into total lockdown to try reduce di spread of coronavirus, many pipo dey complain of hunger and lack of moni as dem no fit go out to hustle.

Dis one no be di case for sex toy sellers for Port Harcourt, di oil rich city of Rivers state, Nigeria.

Former taxi driver Ayo Gabriel, wey recently begin sell sex toys for Port Harcourt tell BBC Pidgin say di sale of im sex toys don increase like mad ever since movement bin dey restricted for di state.

"Sales of my sex toys dey massive now. I don even sell out, na just small dey my hand now. More pipo dey buy sex toys sake of say dem dey for house, nothing to do and konji dey catch dem.

"I shock to see women dey buy sex toys wey reach N40,000 ($103). Even men too dey buy but na women dey buy am pass", Ayo tok.

No be only Port Harcourt pipo dey rush sex toys. Iheoma Obidi, anoda sex toy seller tok say most pipo wey dey buy from her dey come from Abuja, Enugu and Lagos.

She explain say sales no increase as she dey tink sake of say dis pandemic don affect di economy and pipo no too dey readi to spend moni on anytin wey no be necessity.

How to enjoy sex and prevent spread of Covid-19

New York City (NYC) Health dey advise make pipo continue to dey stay for house and avoid contact wit pipo but dem get some tips wey pipo fit use to still get enjoyable sex life.

1. Pleasure yoursef. NYC Health believe say for dis coronavirus period, 'you be your safest sex partner' but dem advise make pipo dey wash dia hand or sex toy before dem begin touch diasef.

2. Knack only pesin wey dey live wit you.

3. No go outside to find knacks.

4. No go online to find sex partner. NYC Health also warn say make sex workers match break dis period.