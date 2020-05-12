Man wey kill gay student chop arrest afta 32 years

Image copyright Nsw police Image example Police arrest Scott Price afta plenti investigations

Australian police don charge one man Scott Price to court for di murder of one gay American student for Sydney.

Authorities bin find di deadi bodi of 27-year-old Scott Johnson ontop rock for beach for 1988 but police rule am as suicide.

But later, inquiries conclude say na pesin wey hate gay pipo bin kill di student.

Image copyright Steve johnson Image example Scott Johnson bin travel from US go Australia to go be wit im gay partner

Scott, one University of Cambridge maths student wey sabi book well-well, bin move from US to Sydney to be wit im gay partner for 1986.

Im bin wan almost finish im PhD wen dem find am dead for di bottom of di North Head cliffs for Manly.

Dem arrest 49-year-old Scott Price for im Sydney house on Tuesday, May 12. Dem no gree give am bail and im go face court on Wednesday.

Di New South Wales police oga say na ogbonge achievement for am to call Scott Johnson broda, Steve to inform am of di arrest.

Di police force bin don tok sorry to di family unto say dem no investigate di case well-well for di 1980s and say dem fail to protect di gay community.

"Even tho say we still get long way to go for di legal process, we must know say if no be say di Johnson family dey determined... we no for dey wia we dey today, "Commissioner Mick Fuller tok.

Dis case bin also draw attention to oda cases of homophobic killings around beaches for Sydney for di 1980s. E dey estimated say up to 80 gay men bin die for homophobic killings around Sydney for di late 1980s.