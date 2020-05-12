Coronavirus cure: Wen we fit expect vaccine for COVID-19?

Even if e dey ready by dis time na world record o. Di tin be say vaccine dey take long time to develop becos wen researchers don find sometin wey dey give correct result, dem gats test am plenty times before e go dey safe for evribodi to use.

Afta dem do dis one, anoda work dey to produce enuf of di vaccine make e reach di whole world.