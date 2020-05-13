Image copyright vera wang

Popular fashion designer Vera Wang don reveal di secret to wetin dey make her look like young girl.

Wang begin trend recently wen she post some of her pictures for Instagram wia she be like teenage girl. Pipo shock to find out say she don alredi reach 70 years.

One of her followers ask how her belle fit dey flat like Wang own and she reply say na "work, sleep, vodka drink and small sun" be her secret.

Image copyright vera wang

Wang don dey totori fans recently for Instagram as she dey post foto of herself from her house wey dey Miami, US wia she dey spend di coronavirus lockdown.

She don post different foto since di last few weeks wia she post inside show-belle, bump shorts and fine fine dresses as she dey work from house.

Who be Vera Wang?

Image copyright Vera wang

Vera Ellen Wang na ogbonge Chinese-American fashion designer wey pipo sabi wella for her wedding dresses.

She bin work for Vogue Magazine and Ralph Lauren before she come resign to start her own wedding dress design at age 40.

Wang don make wedding gown for big big pipo like America First lady Ivanka Trump, Victoria Beckham, singer Alicia Keys, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.