You fit don hear some health officials dey use dis word community spread?

Dem no support media player for your device

You fit don hear some health officials dey use dis word community spread?

Wen community spread dey happen, health officials go don see say di pesin wey dey infected no get travel history and e no dey in contact wit anybody wey don catch di coronavirus.

Anoda tin, e fit mean say di goment no know di full number of cases – e no go too plenty like dat - but worry, go dey say e get pipo wey dey waka up and down and no dey show any symptoms.”