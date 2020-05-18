Image copyright Babajide sanwo-olu/twitter

Authorities for Lagos dey consider to fully relax di lockdown wey Covid-19 cause, but dat one go be gradual process.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announce di new rules as Lagos wey get di highest number of Coronavirus cases inside Nigeria dey enter di third week since dem begin to relax di lockdown.

Di govnor say di process suppose last for six weeks.

Di new Lagos lockdown rules

1. Register-to-Open - Dis na new order wey mean say any religious group, business or company wey wan reopen go first undergo checks by goment.

2. After di check, di group or business go collect certificate to show say dem don comply to goment standards to stop covid19.

3. Goment never giv date wen dem go allow di concerned groups and businesses to open after di check but say make di owners and operators prepare to follow di new rules as covid19 don change di face of evritin.

4. Di concerned places include churches, mosques, event centres, malls, cinemas and entertainment centres.

5. Tins wey goment go check for before dem issues di certificate include social distancing plans and hygiene, di two go determine weda mosques and churches go reopen.

6. Goment giv order make banks and markets allow elderly pipo to do dia transactions between 9am to 10:30am before dem go allow younger pipo to enter.

7. To wear face mask still dey compulsory for di state. Yellow buses suppose mainten social distancing too.

Meanwhile Lagos goment say di ten pipo wey bin test positive to covid19 for Lagos goment House Marina don recover and return to dia work place.

So far Lagos state still dey top table for state wey get covid19 for Nigeria with 2373 confirmed cases, 36 deaths while dem don discharge 541 pipo wey don recover and test negative to di virus.

Di govnor Mrs Sanwo-Olu say if pipo no dey comply by di directive, dem fit go back to full lockdown again.

Meanwhile Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari go address di kontri on Monday ontop how di kontri go dey respond to di covid19 gbege wey don kill almost 200 pipo for di kontri.