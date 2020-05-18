Pipo dey comply to di total lockdown order until further notice for di main bizness district inside Nigeria oil rich Rivers State wey take full effect last night.

Dis restriction order go mainly affect Port Harcourt City and Obio Akpor Local Goment Areas wey be di two LGAs wey get more population out of a total of 23 local goment areas to stop community transmission of coronavirus inside di southern Nigeria state.

Di lockdown resume by 8pm on Sunday ,17 May after di goment lift di first lockdown e declare on 7 May on Tuesday 12 May come extend am to Sunday 17 May evening so dat pipo fit restock dia food and buy medicine for di two local goment wey get di highest population for di State.

Image example Na empty road you go see on Monday 18 May 2020 for Rivers State

New rules wey follow Rivers lockdown

For dis lockdown, apart from di normal essential duty workers like medical personnel, journalists and security pipo, di state goment give permit to some oda pipo wey dey provide essential services like lawyers wey show proof say dem get court case and Pharmacists with oil and gas service providers too.

Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources for Rivers State, Dr. Peter Medee say oil and gas workers na essential service providers so members of Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG, Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, NNPC Workers, Department of Petroleum Resources DPR Wokers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN, Major Oil Marketers Association's of Nigeria and di Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria get permit to waka during di lockdown. Im also warn dis pipo make dem no abuse di privilege if not dem go withdraw di permit.

Di Goment say no be true say di lockdown go last for 21 days as rumour bin fly upandan for social media. Commissioner for Information Paulinus Nsirim say dat one na lie as di State get protocol for di way dem dey take inform pipo about COVID19 either through di Governor wey dey give broadcast or through di Commissioners so any rumour for social media no be true, na just to cause confusion. Im add say di State Security Council dey review how di situation dey and take decision on how long di lockdown go dey.

Meanwhile, all di State borders with oda States still dey closed, markets still dey shutdown and e dey compulsory for pipo to wear facemask before dem comot from dia house.

As at Monday 18 May, 2020, Rivers State don record 51 cases of coronavirus with 27 active cases. 21 don recover and dem don discharge dem and three pesins don die.