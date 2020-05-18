Image example Mallam Musa Gwoni na mallam for 30 years and e dey miss im almajira

Quranic teacher say e dey pain am say dis na di first time in 30 years wey im dey stay without single almajiri wey some sabi as street kids for im house for Kano.

On Monday, Kano goment yan say dem go transport anoda 2000 almajiris to dia state of origin as different states for northern Nigeria continue to return di children to dia parents sake of coronavirus palava.

Mallam Musa Gwoni wey get over a 100 almajiris for im Quranic school inside di north west city of Kano tell BBC say di tin dey pain wella because e don dey too used to di kids and as dem go back to dia states e dey miss dem.

"Many of my almajirai (plural for almajiri) come from Katsina, Kaduna and oda neighbouring states, e dey pain me say dem no dey here because for 30 years dis na di first time wey i dey with only my children for house."

"Dis plan wey goment dey do no make sense to me at all, dem tok say dem wan return dis kids because of coronavirus and dem carry dem go jam pack with kids from oda places, dis fit even make dem catch di disease."

Mallam Musa say e dey hope say goment go re-think dia action so dat im almajirai go return to im school for dia studies.

Mallam Musa also tok say regarding di plan to ban di whole Almajiri system, e say dat one go bad because dem dey contribute big time to society.

Image example Dis na wia di almajiri dey siddon learn in the morning and evenings

"Our prophet say di best among pipo na pesin wey learn Quran and teach oda pipo, so you go see say na God's work we dey do, so di plan to ban dis system no go good at all."

For di past few weeks for northern Nigeria, many of di goments dey move from place to place wia dem dey pack plenti almajiri to return to dia states.

Dem don confam say many of di pikins don catch coronavirus and for Jigawa state northwestern Nigeria, na almajiris get over 40% of di cases wey di state get.

Govnor Nasiru Elrufai of Kaduna State for northwest Nigeria don call for di total ban of di almajiri system wey many young children wey leave dia parents house to go learn Quran go come dey beg for streets.