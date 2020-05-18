Image copyright Getty Images

Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CSRPM) for Mampong-Akuapem, start dey explore herbal solutions for treatment of COVID-19.

"De Center itself as research organisation dey do wana own projects which we hope say go fit support de immune system, provide symptomatic treatment or even find a solution for Covid-19," Baffuor Osei Akoto, PRO for Center for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine talk BBC Pidgin.

Meanwhile, de Center also recommended nine herbal medicines which Ghana go fit use as immune support and supportive treatment for some symptoms Covid-19.

De nine herbal medicines earn recommendation from de plant medicine research institute after dem subject dema products to scientific tests.

Oga Akoto, explain give BBC Pidgin Favour Nunoo say dem recommend de nine herbal products for use as supportive treatment "based on de initial test wey dey include microbial load analysis, acute toxicity test den phytochemical analysis of de products."

He explain say out of 33 herbal products wey de Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine examine, only nine medicines wey show say dem fit support de immune system.

De nine products be COA FS, Herbetine Herbal Powder, Herbetine Herbal Mixture, Viva Plus Powder, Ayisaa Opinto Herbal Tea, CD Capsules, Amen Depomix Powder, Amen Fevermix Capsules den Amen Chestico Capsules.

Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, Director, Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine in a letter to de Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman on reveal say these products pass dema evaluation tests.

Dema studies reveal say herbal product like COA FS dey support de immune system fight a variety of diseases, wey chronic toxicity studies show say de drug did no get harmful effect on rats wey take am over a long period.

"Studies show say COA FS get anti-viral activity against HIV. Anecdotal clinical data collected show say COA FS dey reduce significantly viral loads in HIV and Hepatitis B patients" Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah talk for de letter inside.

Since de outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, some African countries dey explore de use of herbal medicines for treatment while de world dey wait cure.

So far Madagascar, wey come out plus medicine wey dem say go fit treat coronavirus.

De nine herbal products wey Ghana recommend no be medicine wey dey cure Covid-19 but dem fit support de immune system to fight de virus.