US Presido Donald Trump on Tuesday claim say im don dey take hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus, even tho health officials don warn say e fit no dey safe.

Im tell reporters for White House say im don start to dey take di malaria and lupus melecine.

"I don dey take am for about one and half week and I still dey here, I still dey here," im announce.

No evidence dey say hydroxychloroquine fit fight off coronavirus, tho clinical trials dey go on.

Meanwhile Trump don make some strong accuse against di World Health Organization (WHO) inside one long letter wey im put for Twitter.

Most of di tok wey dey inside di letter dey around di same message wey im don dey tok for some time now about im claim say di organisation dey too depend on China.

Dis na some of di claims inside di letter:

Trump claim say China Presido Xi Jinping bin pressure WHO not to declare di virus outbreak as emergency. Im say di WHO bow to dis pressure but dem later do about turn

Im say di WHO dey always praise China for dia openness throughout di virus outbreak, upon di fact say until now, China no wan gree "share correct and up to date informate"

Trump mention many cases for China wia Africans bin allegedly face discrimination afta tori come out say two Nigerians bin test positive for di virus. Im say di goment fail to comment on di "actions wey dey racially discriminatory"

WHO bin don tok before say dem act well based on informate wey China give dem, wey dem share wit medical and scientific sabi pipo around di world, including di ones wey come from di US.

Dis na di oda claim Trump don make about coronavirus wey turn out to be false