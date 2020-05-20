Image copyright Grace Ekpu

Hash tag #EndCovidScamNow trend begin shele for Nigeria since Monday wey make pipo dey ask question weda covid19 dey real for di kontri or not.

Di trend carri plenti video's and emojis of pipo wey dey isolation centre dey sing and girate while some dey play. Dis make pipo dey question how true di virus be.

We don touchlight plenti of di videos and facts wey dey ground and dis na wetin we find out.

Na pipo mistrust for goment no make dem believe say di coronavirus dey real. Head of Tracka Tracka, BudgIT Foundation, Ilevbaoje Uadamen, tell BBC Pidgin.

Local and international organisation don donate money give Nigeria to take fight di pandemic but many Nigerians bin dey tok say dem no see wetin goment dey tak di money do.

"Transparency no dey di utilization of covid19 donations fund. Nigerians get believe say despite di huge contributions di goment fail to provide di necessary support for dia citizens."

Non-Govermental organisation wey dey campign for goment accountability and transparency for Nigeria dey ask say make di goment dey reveal how much dem don collect as donation for covid-19 and to dey also publish how much dem don spend.

Nigeria don spend at least 70 billion Naira - 180 million dollars on Coronavirus

According to di data wey dey BudgiT, one NGO wey dey monitor and track how goment dey spend money, Nigeria don receive N70,801,753,660 as donations alone.

Anoda tracking organisation, Connected Development (CODE), put for dia website say N87.02 billion don enter di kontri as donations.

Di Nigeria Minister of Finance Budget, and National Planning Zainab Ahmed tok say Nigeria go collect $6.9 billion from different borrower to take fight coronavirus.

Although, di Nigerian goment say dem dey give palliative to pipo to help dem manage as di kontri fight coronavirus.

According to local media, di federal goment don give N3 billion to pipo as assistance to help pipo cope during di total lockdown.

Timeline alias history of COVID-19 for Nigeria

COVID-19 Coronavirus enter Nigeria on 27 February through one Italian man wey visit di kontri. Dem treat and discharge am after e test negative.

Afta one month di virus enter di kontri, di goment lockdown two major states wey di virus first enter wey be Lagos and Ogun states plus Abuja di capital. But by dat time di virus don already begin spread unto say pipo bin dey travel enta di kontri by land, air and sea.

Some oda state govnors join hand declear lockdown for dia state. Kano state begin experience plenti deaths and plenti cases of covid19 wey make Nigeria goment add di state to states wey dey lockdown.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say di kontri don get over 6000 cases and about 192 deaths so far.

Currently, 34 of di 36 states for Nigeria don get positive cases of covid19 and National curfew dey for di kontri from 8pm to 6am evriday.

We don interview some pipo wey bin don test positive to di virus and later test negative after dem go admission for isolation centre. Check di links.

Three Nigeria govnors bin don test positive to di virus and later recover. Dem include Kaduna state govnor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi state govnor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad.

Former Chief of Staff to Nigeria President Buhari Abba Kyari test positive to di virus and later die from di virus. See tori about him.

Top pipo all over di world don catch di virus at one time or di oda. From British prime minister Boris Johnson to actor Idris Elba.

Social media users inside Nigeria don dey tweet fotos and videos wit di hashtag #endcovidscamnow.

