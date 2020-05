Image copyright iStock

Ghana govment say dem go receive some 245 Ghanaians who Kuwait dey deport to de country morrow 23 May, 2020.

De deportation dey happen sake of dem dey stay Kuwait illegally. Govment say de despite de existing border closure wey Prez Akufo-Addo introduce sake of de fight against coronavirus, dem go open de border just to receive de deportees on Saturday, May 23.

"Government of Ghana give special permit for de admission of de deportees to Ghana," Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reveal.

He explain say de deportees go arrive Ghana via a special chattered flight at de expense of Kuwaiti government.

Govment however make am clear say once de deportees catch Ghana, dem go quarantine dem y force den test dem for coronavirus.

De deportees wey go test positive go get treatment, wey de negative ones go remain de quarantine facility for 14 days for second test to be sure dem be free of de virus.