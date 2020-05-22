Image example Many Nigerian muslims bin dey expect di fasting to end on Friday

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar wey be leader of Nigerian muslims don confam say na Sunday go be Eid el Fitr as moon sighting committee don report to am say pipo no see new moon.

Statement wey di sultanete release on Friday add say make muslims continue to pray for di progress of Nigeria for dis important religious time.

Image copyright Sultan

Some muslims don dey expect di Ramadan fasting to end on Friday and Saturday to be Eid but as e be say moon sighting committees wey dey across di kontri report say nobody see new moon wey go signify new month for islam, na additional day of fasting go happun.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabi wey be di holiest land for muslims also confam say dia Eid go also be on Sunday as e be say dia moon sighters no see new moon.

Although some state goments dem like Kano, Jigawa and Nasarawa don give go ahead for mosques and churches to open for dis period, dem draw ear warn say pipo must wear face masks, observe social distancing and wash dia hands to help stop di spread of coronavirus.

As e be Nigeria don confam 7,016 cases of COVID19, discharge 1,907 and 211 deaths.