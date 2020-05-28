Image copyright Getty Images

US Presido Donald Trump dey plan to sign executive order on Thursday, May 28 wey go target social media companies, di White House don tok.

Dis wan dey come afta im threaten say im go shut down social media companies wey im accuse say no dey gree conservatives tok dia mind.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

E don tey wen Trump dey kwanta wit social media companies because of di kain tins wey im dey always share online.

Di latest quarrel happen on Tuesday, May 26 afta Twitter add fact-check links to im tweets for di first time.

White House neva share details of di executive order and e no dey clear which regulatory steps di presido go take without new laws wey Congress pass.

So, US President get power to shut down social media?

E no go dey straightforward like dat.

According to Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, Twitter no dey violate freedom of speech by adding fact-check link to Trump tweet. Unlike goment, Twitter na private company and dem fit moderate wetin users dey share without legal kwanta.

Di freedom of speech law for US no dey limit Facebook, Google, Twitter and oda social media networks. Instead, Professor Tribe explain say e dey limit di goment from violation of pipo freedom to say wetin dem want not private companies.

Meaning say, you no fit go jail for tins like blogging theories wey no dey true but di social network fit delete your account.

Skip Twitter post by @tribelaw Just to be clear: Trump’s statement that Twitter, a private company, is abridging his First Amendment freedom of speech by tagging his wild tweets about write-in voter fraud as misleading is totally absurd and legally illiterate. This thread explains why: — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 27, 2020

If Trump shut down social media companies, na im go dey violate di freedom of speech law for US.

But wetin Trump fit do?

One tin wey Trump fit do na to regulate tech companies like Twitter through oda ways.

Im fit try to reverse Section 230, one law wey dey protect tech platforms make pipo no fit sue dem ontop content wey dia users post for dia sites.

Dis one go allow anybodi wey feel say dem be victims of anti-conservative discrimination for dis platforms to sue di platforms.

For now, di efforts to reverse di law neva get enough support.