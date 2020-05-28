Image copyright Babcock University

Some private Universities for Nigeria don tok say dem dey kampe to open dia school wen goment open coast for schools to resume.

Nigeria Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba say di kontri neva ready to risk di health of children sake of say dem wan reopen schools.

During di Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, Oga Nwajiuba say di ministry go release guidelines on how tins go be if schools resume.

"We go publish guidelines on wetin we expect adapting wit Covid-19 go look like," na wetin im tok.

Babcock and Lead City Universities tell BBC Pidgin say dem don dey ready to resume as dem done get measures in place to ensure say dia students dey safe wen dem resume school.

Di tok tok pesin of Babcock University say di school dey ready to abide by every guideline of di goment.

"We make arrangement for physical distancing and hand washing. We dey ready and wen goment commot restrictions, we go admit students back," Joshua Suleiman, di university.

Babcock University tok say di school don put in place arrangement for afta COVID-19 activities wey go allow student dey safe.

Di University tok tok pesin also add say dem don increase number of security for di campus wey go ensure say di students obey social distancing rule.

Lead City University join tok say dem go don make preparation wey go dey in line with wetin di goment want.

"We don dey put in place everything wey we go need to resume. As we dey now, our students dey write second semester examination for online and dem go write final examination tomorrow," Abayomi Owolabi di tok tok pesin of Lead City University tell BBC Pidgin.

He add say dem go dey disinfect classrooms before and after di students use am. Hand sanitizer and face masks go also dey enforce for di school.

Although, goment never give any guideline wey school go abide by wen schools resume.

Image example See Nigerian private universities wey don ready to resume

'Allowance no dey come again'

University students also dey ginger to resume school. Although dia own reason na say dem don tire for house and say allowance no dey come again sake of say im dey house.

Samuel, one final year student of Babcock University, tok say im don dey ready to go back to school as im don tire to dey sleep for house.

Anoda student of Lagos State University (LASU), Taiwo Oyindamola, tok say she dey ready to go back to school wen goment open school.

She say, "I no too get time to read. I dey read any time I like but for oda aspect to lock school dey okay sake of say I get time to learn new skills.

Adewole Jumoke wey dey do Masters for di University of Ibadan also tok say she wan make school resume if goment go fit guarantee say dem go dey safe.

She express her fear for di coronavirus as di virus no dey show for some pipo body and dem go fit give am to anoda person.

Sabi pipo don tok say some pipo wey carry di virus no go show any sign say dem sick.

"We no sabi person wey get di virus and person wey no get am, so for me, e be two ways," na wetin Adewole tok be dat.

Oyiindamola too add say goment go need ensure say everything dey in place or make dem don control di spread of di virus before dem open schools and say dem put enforce say pipo obey di guidelines wey dem go release.