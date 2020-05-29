Image copyright Getty Images

America President , Donald Trump, don threaten pipo wey dey protest for Minneapolis say shooting go begin dey shele if protesters start to dey loot.

America pipo for Minneapolis dey protest sake of say police kill one black man Goerge Floyd on Monday. Di police kneel down for Floyd neck and no gree stand up even as di man dey cry say e no fit breath.

Authorities for Minnesota, di American state where Minneapolis dey, don tok say di police officers wey kill Floyd and im oda colleague wey dey di scene don chop sack.

But protesters dey vex and dem don begin to dey protest and shout say Black Lives Matter.

President Trump wey don first sympatise with family of Floyd and add say im don order di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate di matter, con don begin to dey tok tough.

For im tweet on Tuesday, di President say, "I no fit stand & watch make dis happun for America city, Minneapolis. Na total lack of leadership. Either di weak Radical Left Major, Jacob Frey, start to bring di city under control, I go send National Guard & and dem go do di job well.

Dis thugs dey dishonour di memory of George Floyd, and I no go let am happun. I just follow Govnor Tim Wlz tok and I don tell am say di Military dey with am all di way. Any difficulty and we go take over but, wen di looting starts, di shootings start. Thank you!"

Pipo don begin dey criticise di president say e no dey right to kill pipo sake of say dem dey vex about how police dey kill black pipo.