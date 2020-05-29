Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don mark im 5-year anniversary as di kontri leader.

Di Presidency bin tok say dem go mark di anniversary low-key. Presido Buhari bin enta office for May 29, 2015 and im currently dey on im second term as President.

During im campaign, im bin promise Nigerians plenty tins but dis na some of di tins wey di Presidency share inside tweet say dis administration don do for youths so far.

N30,000 monthly salary to 500,000 youths

As part of goment plan to solve unemployment, di Buhari administration bin launch di N-Power programme wey goment say dey currently employ 500,000 graduates for two years.

Each N-Power staff, wey dey work for health and education and civic sector, dey collect N30,000 salary evri month.

One Nigerian youth, Akanbi Kabir tell BBC Pidgin say im for like make goment make di programme permanent.

Support for young Nigerians wey dey creative industry

Image copyright Telvin nwafor

For creative youths wey dey di fields of Fashion, film, music and Information Technology, Nigeria presidency say dem collabo wit banks to support youths wey dey dis industries wit loan wey get interest of less than 10 percent to help dia business.

But kweshions wey BBC Pidgin ask say wetin goment dey tok dey different from di reality for streets.

Oga Kola Kudus, President of di Fashion Designer Association of Nigeria (FADAN) open fowl yansh give BBC Pidgin say im no sabi any fashion designer for Nigeria including imsef wey don access dis goment loan.

"I don go different banks wey I no wan mention di names to collect dis loan but dem go dey give one excuse or di oda. Dem go tok say di moni dey wit Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but dem no fit access am", Kudus tok.

Education for Niger Delta youths

Di Buhari administration 'New Vision for the Niger Delta' na to make sure pipo from dis region benefit well-well from di oil moni wey dey come from there.

Some of tins wey goment say dem don achieve for dis area na di creation of di new Nigerian Maritime University for Okerenkoko, Delta State. President Buhari bin also approve 5 billion naira grant for di Maritime University.

But how youths rate Buhari administration so far?

Despite di tins wey Nigeria Presidency say dem don achieve in di last five years, many youths for di kontri no too dey happy about im performance.

Inside Facebook post wey BBC Pidgin share to ask young Nigerians how dem feel about di president five year anniversary, dis na some of di reactions wey we get:

"Top of di list of wetin im fail to do na insecurity. Di loss of lives wey don happen for di past five years na second only to dat of di Biafra civil war", Jimoh Atolagbe tok.

"I be youth, I neva collect one dime from dis administration. Who be di pipo wey dem don pay for five years. Dis goment na scammer", Onosakponome Peter Erigbese lament.

But for Patrick Peters Otoide, im don benefit from Buhari administration. Im comment say, "Im pay light bill for us during lockdown".

President Buhari get three more years before im tenure go complete and e dey clear say Nigerian youths still dey expect so much more from am.