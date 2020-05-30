Image copyright Getty Images

For Nigerian, di civil war wey happen between 1967 to 1970 bin result to di death of over three million and till date, di pain still dey fresh for di minds of many.

Some papa, mama and older relatives wey survive di war don make sure to tell dia pikin dem but for many, dem no sabi much about wetin happen.

Di war bin cause serious humanitarian crisis wey make many Igbo children die from hunger and thousands of Igbos wey dey live for northern Nigeria bin die.

Reach today, na one of di deadliest civil katakata for post-independence Africa.

Dis na some key tins you need know about di war.

Wetin cause di war

Nigeria na di home of hundreds of ethnic groups but na mostly di Hausas for di North, di Yorubas for di West and di Igbos for di East dey dominate am.

Afta some time, socio-economic clash between di Igbos and di rest of di kontri bin reach di height sotay states for di eastern part of di kontri comot to go create dia own kontri, Biafra under di leadership of one man wey dem dey call Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

Dis one cause civil war between di Nigerian goment and di Biafrans wey dem see as rebels.

Pipo sabi am as 'Di Biafran war'

Even tho officially na di Nigerian civil war dem dey call am, many sabi am as 'Di Biafran war' because na between di Igbos wey bin wan separate from Nigeria go form dia own kontri - Biafra - and di Nigerian goment.

E last three years

Di war bin last for three years, starting from 6 July 1967 to 15 January 1970. Biafra bin surrender to di Nigerian goment afta 30 months of serious fight fight.

Chukwuemeka Ojukwu bin lead di war

Di declaration of independence for Biafra wey late Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu give for 1967 bin spark civil war for di kontri.

Im believe say if Biafra become independent nation, dem go dey okay on dia own without di military goment of dat time.

Afta Col Ojukwu lose di war 1970, im bin go exile for more dan ten years. Thousands of pipo for south-eastern Nigeria bin troop to di house of di former Biafran leader for Nnewi to attend im burial for 2 March 2012.

Nnamdi Kanu don take over

Even tho say di war bin end 50 years ago, di idea of independent Biafra still remain.

One group of pipo wey dem dey call di Indigenous People of Biafra under di leadership of British-Nigerian activist Nnamdi Kanu still dey fight for dis dream to become reality one day.