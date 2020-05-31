Image copyright uwavera omozuwa/facebook Image example Her friends

Di life of one 22 year-old girl, Uwavera Omozuwa don cut short afta she die on Saturday, May 30 from alleged rape wey happun inside one church for Ikpoba Hill, Edo state, Nigeria.

Tori be say Uwa, wey be first year Microbiology student for University of Benin, bin go read inside one Redeemed Christian Church of God near her house wen di rape happen, according to wetin her elder sister Judith Omozuwa tell BBC Pidgin.

Three days later afta di alleged rape incident, Uwavera die for hospital.

Wetin we know so far

BBC Pidgin reach out to Uwavera elder sister, Judith, wey give us di load down of wetin really happen.

"My sister bin go church for morning to read. She dey always go dia to read even before she gain admission for University because e dey quiet.

Around afta 6pm, my mama receive call from one of di church members say make we come o say dem no know wetin dem do my sister. One of di women wey find my sister say wen dem see her, her skirt and pant don tear and her shirt dey soaked wit blood.

Dem rape her, she be virgin, she neva do am before", Judith narrate wit tears wey full her eyes.

Before Uwavera family members go reach di church, dem tell dem say dem don alredi rush her go hospital. Judith explain say na inside pool of blood di church security man, wey dey only start work by 6pm, see Uwavera.

From wetin Judith explain, nobodi including di security man bin dey di church wen di incident happen.

Uwavera bin dey on oxygen for three days but she no make am out of di hospital.

Di young Uwa bin plan to become Nurse for future but as she bin no fit get di course for University, she decide to read di Microbiology course wey UNIBEN give her.

BBC Pidgin bin try follow her mama and papa tok but Judith say dem still dey in too much shock to say anytin.

Di family no get any idea who dey behind di incident but dem dey demand for security agents to find who do am and punish dem.

How pipo dey react to Uwa rape and death

As e be so, Nigerians don enta social media to para about di mata and demand justice from security agencies.

BBC Pidgin bin try reach di Edo state Commissioner of Police and di state Public Relations Officer but dem neva answer our calls.