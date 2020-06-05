Who be Alhaja, Ahaji or Hajiya

Image copyright Joshua Paul for the BBC

Some years ago for Nigeria, na very big something to call Muslim pesin Alhaji, Hajiya or Alhaja. In fact, na tin of pride.

But nowadays, as more and more Muslims don dey fit gada moni or get goment support to go for Hajj, some of dem don enta social media say dem no want make anybodi call dem Alhaji or Alhaja or Hajiya.

But e get why? - Dia argument be say even tho dem be Muslim and dem don do dia Hajj obligation, dem no want make dat one take ova di name wey dia papa give dem.

Back in di days, to go pilgrimage for Mecca no be moi moi as di moni to buy flight ticket, plus hotel and feeding na sometin wey only rich man fit to afford.

So, wen pesin manage gada moni go Mecca for Saudi Arabia come back, level don change be dat and im go add Alhaji for im name to let pipo know.

Who be Alhaji?

Adam Ahmed O., professor of security and middle east history for di Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, say di word Al-Hajj na Arabic word from Qur'an meaning "di pilgrimage."

E say di Qur'an also dey use di word Al-hajj to describe pipo wey go pilgrimage for Mecca, Medina and oda Islamic holy places and soon di word become popular all ova di world.

To differentiate between man and woman, dem dey call man, Alhaji, while woman na either Alhaja or Hajiya depending on weda she come from northern or southern of di kontri.

Prof Ahmed say, di reason na becos Alhaji dey refer to man, and since no be only man dey go Hajj, dem call women Alhaja or Hajiya to differentiate dia sex.

"Pesin wey don complete im Hajj fit decide on im own say, im no want make dem call am Alhaji or Alhaja, dat na im choice, im tok."

