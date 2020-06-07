Anthony Joshua say 'racism na pandemic' for Black Lives Matter march

  • 7 June 2020
Anthony Joshua Image copyright Reuters
Image example Joshua regain im world titles wit victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December

Anthony Joshua don chook bodi for dis Black Lives Matter march.

'Racism na pandemic' - na wetin di British born Nigerian wey be world heavyweight champion hala wen im show face for protest on Saturday inside Black Lives Matter march for im home town for UK.

Di 30-year-old, wey dey wear knee protector as a "protection", read poem and speak in front of hundreds of pipo for im home town for Watford.

"Di virus don dey declared pandemic," Joshua tok.

"Dis don dey out of control. And I no dey talk about Covid-19. Di virus I dey talk about na racism."Racism na pandemic - Joshua

Di IBF, WBA and WBO world champion add say: "We stand united against aone virus wey dey instrumental for taking lives, taking lives of di young, old, rich, poor; virus wey dey unapologetic and spreads across all sectors."

At di march Joshua waka wit crutches and also use scooter after he feel "small pain" for im left knee during training dis week.

"Im doctor go later share check am but for now, nothing to worry about," im spokesman tok.

"Di brace be precautionary measure on advice of physios."

Di protest be one of several across di kontri on Saturday following di death of American George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, die wen police dey arrest am on 25 May for Minneapolis. Di four officers wey dey involved don dey charged to court over di death, wey start days of protest for di US and Black Lives Matter demonstrations across di world.

Image copyright Reuters
Image example At di march Joshua waka wit crutches

