Image copyright DIETER NAGL/Getty Images Image example Diezani dey face corruption charges for different kontries aside from Nigeria

Deziani Alison-Madueke, one former Minister Of Petroleum Resources for Nigeria, wey dey face corruption accuse from authorities for di West African kontri don enta di minds of pipo again .

Dis time, some local media and pipo for social media begin dey circulate di news say di former minister wey currently dey United Kingdom, don become citizen of Dominica Republic for Caribbean.

But checks by BBC pidgin show say di gist no be new as investigation by one foreign media Al Jazeera reveal last year how di minister don collect diplomatic passport for di Caribbean kontri. Di investigation connect Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit and Allison-Madueke to one apartment for New York wey cost $2.2 million.

Dem bin suggest say na Nigeria former minister buy di big apartment and im di apartment apartment na payment for di diplomatic passport.

Dis report bin comot since November 2019 and madam Deziani Alison-Madueke don deny di report tey-tey.

BBC Pidgin no fit confam now now if new development den dey ontop di matter wey make Nigerians dey talk about am again.

Image copyright SAMUEL KUBANI Image example Diezani still dey face corruption case for London

Madam Diezani wey don dey UK since 2015, dey under investigation for money laundering dia, while EFCC don name her for different corruption trials.

"Dis year we must get her because dem no get reason to keep her. Dem neva take her go court and we dey di fifth year, why we go dey investigate one mata for five years?" oga Magu tok.

Wetin be di accuse wey EFCC dey sama against Madam Diezani?

Dis mata first start for 2014, wen di Nigeria Central Bank Governor for dat time, Sanusi Lamido hala say $20bn of oil money dey miss wen Madam Diezani be oil minister, but she deny am dat time.

Later, di former minister come dey among three defendants wey EFCC drag go court on top three count charges

Di accuse be say dem deploy ova N362million derive from one $115m slush fund to influence di result of di 2015 presidential elections take favour di candidate of di party wey dey rule den, dat na People's democratic party, PDP.

Since den EFCC don secure court order to seize some of madam Diezani property plus including her Jewellery wey reach $40m and convict odas wey benefit from di $115m slush fund.

Which oda Kontri Madam Diezani get case to answer?

Madam Alison-Madueke dey face anoda mata of money laundering and acquisition of properties wey dey against her for UK court.

For October 2015, di UK National Crime Agency arrest her as part of dia investigation on top bribery and money laundering case.

Authorities for America don also dey put eye for her bodi on top different multi-billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences wey dem dey accuse her for.

For July 2017, US make move to seize $144m of assets, including one 200-foot yacht and big house for Manhattan; dem say na fruits of international bribery scheme wey she dey involve in.

Dem say two Nigerian oil men, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, join oda bribe Mrs Alison-Madueke to win oil contracts.