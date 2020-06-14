Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian doctors dey go on strike

Many Nigerians wey dey sick plus those wey dey suffer from coronavirus and need medical care go face kasala as resident doctors threaten to begin nationwide strike from Monday, 15th of June.

Dr Aliyu Sokomba wey bi di oga kpata-kpata national association of resident doctors say di association decide to go strike sake of say goment no meet dia demand.

Di doctors bin ask goment make e provide dem wit enough personal protective equipment as di ones wey dey no reach; dem also want to reverse di illegal disengagement of 26 resident doctors for Jos

university teaching hospital and di payment of all dia salary in line wit di provisions of di medical residency training act.

Oda issues wey dem demand for na say make Kaduna state goment stop and refund all di illegal cut from salaries of dia members; implementation of di hazard allowance and payment of covid-19 allowance wey federal goment don agree.

For di letter, di doctors say e don tey wey dem don dey fight for equal right for all doctors wey dey the same level.

Oga Sokomba say sake of all these demand, dem bin give goment 14 days ultimatum to chook mouth for di mata and resolve di wahala but nothing really don happun.

And dat dis na why dem di call on doctors below di rank of Principal Medical Officer and House officers to begin strike from 12:01 am on Monday, 15th of June.

Image copyright Getty Images

E dey important make dem make arrangement for how dem go care for patients as di strike go dey total and indefinite, Sokomba yarn.

E say di doctors no go offer any kind service at all weda na emergency or treatment of Covid-19 patients as no doctor go dey any of di isolation centres and treatment centres go empty.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.