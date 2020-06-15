Image copyright charli lello

One woman don hatch three baby ducks from eggs wey she bin buy from one supermarket for Britain.

29 year-old Charli Lello from Hertfordshire bin put di eggs inside incubator as experiment to take kill boredom.

She say di baby ducks go live "very happy life" wit her pet chickens.

Image copyright charli lello Image example She name di ducks Beep, Peep and Meep

One tok-tok pesin from di supermarket say eggs wey dey fertilised dey safe to chop and you no fit tell di difference from normal eggs unless you put am for incubator.

Ms Lello say she bin get di idea afta she see one video for Facebook wia pesin hatch quail eggs from supermarket.

"Wen I dey di supermarket, I bin see di duck eggs come tink say maybe dem go fit work too. I happy well-well to hatch dem but I still get am for di back of my mind say dis na supermarket eggs. Many pipo go don touch am so e fit no work."

Image copyright charli lello Image example Charli Lello say she no go try di experiment again

One month afta she put dem inside incubator, Ms Lello bin hear tiny beeping sound and di white baby ducks come begin comot for dia shells.

She say di tin totori her no be small to hatch di ducks but she no go do am again.

"Di only reason why I fit try am na because I currently dey on temporary leave and I get time to raise dem to age wia dem no go need me throughout di day. Under normal situation, e for no dey possible or fair on dem," she tok.