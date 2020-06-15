Bayo Osinowo death: Di Senator die at di age of 64
- 15 June 2020
Senator Adebayo Osinowo wey dey represent Lagos East senatorial district don die.
Na Gboyega Akosile di chief press secretary to di Lagos State Govnor confam di tori to BBC.
Before im pass away, im be di Chairman of di Senate Committee on Industries.
Speaker of di House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila don describe as shocking and saddening di passing of Sen. Bayo Osinowo.
Senator Osinowo, die on Monday afternoon at di age of 64.