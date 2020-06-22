Image copyright Getty Images

Coronavirus still dey wit us. Kontris all over di world dey battle wit di outbreak but even di ones wey dey currently control di virus dey fear "di second wave".

Health officials for South Korea believe say di kontri dey currently go through di second wave of coronavirus upon say di kontri don record plenti success for di fight against di virus.

Head of di Korea Centers for Disease Control (KCDC), Jung Eun-kyeong say di first wave bin last till April.

But since May, group of new cases don grow, especially outbreaks for nightclubs for di capital, Seoul.

Di second wave of di Spanish flu wey happen thousands of years ago bin worse pass di first phase.

So, we fit avoid dis second wave? And how bad e fit be?

First of all, wetin be second wave?

You fit imagine am as waves for sea. Di number of infections go first go up then come back again - each cycle na one "wave" of coronavirus.

But, no formal definition dey.

"E no really dey scientific, how you go take define wave dey random," Dr Mike Tildesley, from di University of Warwick tell di BBC.

Some pipo dey describe any rise in number of cases as second wave but most times, dis na just rough first wave. Dis na wetin dey happen for some US states.

Before you go fit say one wave don end, di virus go don dey under control well-well and cases go don reduce.

For second wave to start, you go need steady rise in infections. New Zealand, wey just get dia first case afta 24 days without coronavirus and Beijing wey dey face outbreak afta 50 days virus-free no follow for dis category.

But some scientists dey argue say Iran fit don dey meet di criteria for second wave.

Wetin fit cause second wave?

Hurry hurry to comot lockdown restrictions.

Lockdowns don scatter di way tins dey work around di world - e don destroy jobs, affect pipo health and pikin dem no fit even go school - but e don control di virus.

"Di number one puzzle na how to maintain control, at di same time reduce daily disruption," Dr Kucharski tok.

Nobody dey 100% sure how far we fit go.

Dat na why dem dey lift di measures in stages and dem dey introduce new ways to control di coronavirus like contact tracing or covering of face.

Wen di second wave go happen?

Dr Tildseley say: "If measures continue to dey relaxed, we fit end up wit second wave for late August or early September."

Professor Jonathan Ball wey be virologist for di University of Nottingham say e almost sure say second wave go happen, especially as we dey enta colder season.

But di challenge na for goment to make sure say di peak no dey too much sotay e go put too much pressure on di healthcare system.