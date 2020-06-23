Govnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State don pull out of di reconciliation efforts for Edo State Chapter of Nigeria main oposition People's Democratic Party(PDP).

Dis dey happun barely hours to di important 24 June party primaries to choose wey go fly di flag of PDP for di 19 September, 2020 election.

Di reconciliation committee suppose settle all di difference between party members, including tori of court ruling wey say make di Edo State Govnor Godwin Obaseki wey just port from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) enta PDP, no contest di 24 June Govnorship primary election.Gov. Wike tell tori pipo for in Port Harcourt say some members of di National Working Committee(NWC) of PDP na wetin him call 'sychophants and tax collectors' wey no dey tok truth."Im say instead of di NWC to carry evribodi along for Edo state, dem dey use media to blackmail me."

"I tell dem say for Edo State, we must handle di issue carefully and carry evribody along. Dem must respect human beings and no behave like tax collectors."Dem say because order come from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I dey responsible. Me wey don get sleepless nights to resolve di issue for Edo state. Di Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know wetin I don do to resolve issues for Edo state.Because of dis senseless accusation, I don pull out of Edo State settlement. "My integrity matter to me." Wike tok.Di Rivers Govnor come warn say if PDP no dey careful, di crisis for di All Progressive Congress (APC) go be a child's play, come add say im wan concentrate on di development of Rivers State.