Image copyright D'Banj and Seyitan

For di past few weeks, D'Banj - di Nigerian singer wey sing Oliver Twist and Fall in Love, don dey inside news and no be for di right reasons.

'Tori be say di singer wey real name na Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo recently chop accuse rape from one lady - Seyitan Babatayo but in case you no too understand di full tori, dis na evritin you need know about di matter.

How evritin take start

Palava bin start early June 2020 wen one Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese claim say Dbanj bin rape im friend inside one Lagos hotel for 2018.

Di accuse bin come shortly afta D'banj join oda celebs to preach against rape wia im write say 'No means No'.

Dis D'banj post come vex Ese wey make am drag di singer for potopoto say im hand sef no clean.

Inside di Instagram post wey Ese don delete since, im give full details of di alleged rape claim say di singer bin offer im friend N200,000 ($516) to sleep wit her but she no gree (But BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify dis claim).

Ese claim say di singer bin collect spare key to di lady room from di hotel reception, enta her room come rape her.

Di mystery lady show hersef

Image copyright Seyitan/instagram Image example Seyitan Babatayo

Before pipo go code who di lady wey oga Ese dey tok about, na so one Seyitan Babatayo reveal say na she be di lady wey D'banj allegedly rape.

Inside long list of tweets wey she don delete now, she bin back up evritin wey Ese tok.

She say she bin go night party for Eko Atlantic wey D'banj former manager Franklin invite her come. Afta di party, she say she go her room wia she bin lodge for Glee hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. Wen she reach her room, she write say one girl wey she meet for di party call her say D'banj bin sight her for di party and im go like dey wit her for di night come offer moni but she say she turn am down.

"I come sleep off around 5/6am and please note say (I dey sleep naked) and wen I wake up, I see Dbanj for my room alredi, I ask am wetin im dey do for my room, im no tok anytin, im come ask weda I be pikin come begin finger me.

"I come threaten am say I go shout and im say if I shout I go naked comot for di hotel, D'banj rape me. Wen im comot, I come find out say im bin enta wit extra key," she write.

But Glee Hotel bin come out to deny di tori say di singer rape one of dia guests.

Di hotel management bin release statement say no be true say dia front office give D'banj extra key to di guest room witout dia permission.

"We state say dis na lie and e fit ever happen for Glee," dem tok inside statement.

Di singer answer Seyitan wit heavy compensation demand

D'banj bin no tok anytin as all di gbagbos dey fly upandan until one week afta im 40th birthday for June 15, 2020.

Di singer deny all di accuse say na "lies from di pit of hell".

Thru im lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhone (SAN), im sama Seyitan wit N100m compensation and demand make she apologize. Im give her 48 hours to fulfil im demands or she go face legal action.

Wia Seyitan dey?

Social media bin turn upside down as different reports say Police don arrest Seyitan begin spread.

Na so pipo start to dey ask say, "Wia Seyitan dey?"

Tori be say some policemen from di singer bin allegedly arrest Seyitan for over 24 hours come make her delete evritin wey she bin post about di mata.

While she bin allegedly dey inside police custody, she deny say police arrest.

She also tweet say she don tire for all di drama but di one wey burst pipo head na wen she tweet one of D'banj promo music video.

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson claim say she bin follow Seyitan tok and say true true, dem arrest and seize her properti.

Where tins dey now?

Shortly afta she comot from di alleged police detention, Seyitan release official press statement wia she finally admit say four police officers arrest her carry her station for Shodipo, Ikeja. She say di police keep her for almost 48 hours without charges.

Inside di statement, she maintain her claim say D'banj rape her.

So far, D'banj neva tok anytin but im post video for im Instagram wia im dey dance to one of im hit songs, 'Olorun Maje' wey mean 'God Forbid'. Di singer bin caption di video 'Innocent until proven guilty'.

As e be so, di mata neve reach court but di Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don order investigation ontop di accuse against di singer.