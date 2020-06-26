Rema: Nigerian Singer & Lady crooner break silence on Nimie wey make fans get 'pepper bodi' weda na im girlfriend

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor AKA Rema don clear di air say di girl wey im carry go fan date on Thursday, June 25 no be im babe.

Evritin start wen Rema announce for im Twitter days ago say im go like carry one of im 'special fan girl' go date to spoil her wit enjoyment but dem go need comment wit dia picture for am to chose di lucky girl.

Skip Twitter post, 1 I want to spend a day with a special fan girl in Lagos next week, Link up I wanna spoil you a bit. comment with a picture if you’re single with the hashtag #GingerMe👇🏾❤️ — REMA (@heisrema) June 19, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Na so plenti girls begin 'apply' but tins shock pipo wen im announce di winner as one Nimie girl from Instagram.

Na so pipo para begin accuse Rema say im do partial, say di girl wey im chose no even follow apply like oda girls. Some even say di Nimie girl na im girlfriend sake of di way two of dem bin dey love up during di date.

Skip Twitter post, 3 3. You did not play the game. She posted 2hrs before you choose her, then opened a twitter account few hours b4 you posted it. Ignoring the other ladies in a very painful way.

4. Kissing the lady on a fan date is totally off. Even if that should happen, it shouldn't be on camera — OBI OF ENUGU 👑 (@ugostevenpas) June 26, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

But Rema deny am say di girl no be im girlfriend and say she follow apply for Instagram instead of Twitter wia im first post di fan date announcement.

Di date wey Rema post for im Instagram stories, first start wit romantic lunch for one restaurant for Lagos wia two of dem siddon to know eachoda more.

From there, im carry Nimi go boutique for shopping. Pipo head burst wen di singer tell her to "pick anytin wey you want, I go pay".

Afta dem do shopping finish, im carry her go boat cruise come surprise her wit necklace wey im help her wear.

Di two carry di date go anoda level wen Rema hold Nimi for back, 'di Titanic style'.

Rema cap evritin wen im play one of music wey im neva even release for Nimi.

Short biography of Rema

Born on 1 May 2000 (age 19 years), di Nigerian musician wey be singer and rapper sign record deal wit Jonzing World, we be part of Mavin Records for 2019.