FBI Most Wanted List: 6 Nigerians, Arabians, Chinese and Russians dey among who America dey find

Wia dis foto come from, FBI Wetin we call dis foto, Di six Nigerians wey FBI dey find

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for America don release list of 79 pipo wey dem dey find ontop accuse say dem commit cybercrime offenses.

For di list wey FBI post ontop dia website and name as "cyber's Most Wanted", 37 of dem be from Arab, 20 be Chinese, 16 be Russia and 6 of dem be Nigerians.

But ontop Twitter, FBI, ask pipo to help dem "find six Nigerian nationals wey dey wanted for dia involvement in business email compromise (BEC) schemes wey result in over $6 million in losses".

Dis tweet don vex many Nigerians wey tink say di investigative agency dey try to "make Nigeria di subject of criticism sake of few bad eggs", as no be Nigerians plenty pass for di list.

One Nigerian, wey him name be Ebuka @king_miffy, ask why di FBI dey more worried about di 6 Nigerians wey dey list of 79 pipo?

"79 ontop di list yet you dey more worried about di 6 Nigerians? Wen all dis rubbish go stop? Shey e mean say you don find di rest pipo? Keep hating blacks for no reason," im tok.

Oda pipo follow condemn dia tweet

Skip Twitter post, 1 I checked this list, there are 39 men of Arab origin, 16 Russians, 20 Chinese/Southeast Asian guys, and just 6 Nigerians.



But guess who FBI chose as the poster boys for this crime? The 6 Nigerians.



What "-ism" is this? https://t.co/VSDvG8ECDS — Mayowa (@Mayoveli) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 @FBI

This is wrong profiling

there are 79 criminals there and Nigeria has got the least criminals there.

why put just Nigerians there?

when there are 20 chinese, 16 Russians, 37 men that are arabs

I'm not trying to justify their crimes, they should be caught but @FBI do better! https://t.co/hxfHi2reOn — URUM (@Urumgod) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 While crime in its entirety is bad, but the FBI singling out the 6 Nigerians out of about 79 wanted fraudsters is quite pathetic and basically playing to the gallery. We have more Asians, Arabs and Russians in that list. Why weren’t they used as headline? — Toheeb Olalekan (@Torheeeb) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 Dear @FBI we are quite aware of how fucked up some Nigerians are outside.



But you put together an article with other Nationals (who make up for more than 70% of the culprits) then focus on just 6 Nigerians.



With today's media and deceptive headlines, THIS IS REALLY LOW from U. https://t.co/FfoIHgYQl3 — Dark Phoenix (@DarkPhoenix6_6) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 This issue of 6 Nigerians FBI used as poster for their wanted list just another example of how we have been helping them dent our own country image... They know we will help them scream it loud more than them..



This will continue to happen until we're tired and "fight" back. pic.twitter.com/s4QUtlXUGu — 👨🏽 King One X 🇳🇬 🙌🏽 (@MrOneXMind) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

As some pipo dey condem FBI for di tweet, some pipo dey pat dem for back.

Skip Twitter post, 6 Why exactly are we livid that FBI only highlighted 6 Nigerians?



How else do you expect to be treated when our boys never stop disgracing us in foreign lands by laundering illicit drugs or scamming others of their hard-earned monies



Our bad eggs have already soiled our good name pic.twitter.com/1YDCthFdVu — Oluwakorede, MPA (@highlandre1) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 6

Skip Twitter post, 7 Why are people trending 6 Nigerians and making it look racist? Something is tagged 'Cyber most wanted '. Does common sense not tell you that the order is hierarchical?🤦‍♂️

Let's not always twist the narrative of a story. — Oyegbemiro Oyeleye (@Gbemiro_Oyeleye) June 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 7

Some Nigerian don chop arrest for different kontris sake of cybercrime wey dem accuse dem of. Just few day ago, Dubai police arrest Ramoni Igbalode, wey im popular name be Hushpuppi, sake of cybercrime.

Invictus Obi too don confess to cybercrime offense for America wen di kontri goment arrest am and carry am go court.

But Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, say all dis Nigerias wey dey do bad tins dey rub Nigeria name for dirty but add say fraud no represent everybody wey di di West African kontri.